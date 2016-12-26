Are the women worth more?

Monday, 26 December 2016

By now we’re all aware of who didn’t make the cut for 2017 and where all of Australia's hopes and dreams lie.  So now, lets take a beau-peep at the schedule and then dive head first into a can of worms.

The Men’s 11 events are all locked in and confirmed and it’s basically a rinse and repeat of of 2016, with the only change rather then head directly to Bells after the opening Snapper event, the tour instead detours out west to Margaret River, then onto Bells afterwards … all thanks to 2017’s late Easter in April.

The women have 10 events, but at this stage Portugal isn’t confirmed so be prepared for just nine women’s events. Their season crescendos once again in Maui at Honolua Bay, where it would be splendid if we could get big waves with a gripping title chase on the line. Pumping Honolua deserves as much. And the girls deserve as much.

tylerwrightTyler would have more than doubled John Johhn's 2016  WSL event earnings, had she been paid fairly. 

Which naturally leads us to this … WSL, it’s time we had a talk!

Prize money hasn’t changed either with the women earning exactly half of what the men take home with a total $279, 500 purse per event compared to $559, 000 for the men. And, this baffles Surfing Life to no end.

With most, if not all the men relying on outside sponsorship for the bulk of their income, it’s really time the WSL joined the 21st century and paid those girls what they’re worth. And that’s not a cent under what the men earn. If Grand Slam tennis started paying women equally to men in 2009, and World Athletics paid the girls the same as the boys from 1995, why is the WSL so far behind?

None of us need a PHD in science to acknowledge men and women are physically different. But let’s break this down a little and see how it pertains to surfing; the biggest difference (apart from the obvious) is in muscle distribution. Especially the upper body, where on an average man he has around 30% more muscle than an average woman.  

Apply that to sport, and for example the men’s world Javelin champion is throwing exactly 30% further than the women’s champ. Which makes sense as men have 30% more upper body muscle to work with.

Whereas, take the 100m sprint where men have roughly 10% more muscle mass in the lower body, the men are running exactly 10% faster than the women are.

Mens Olympic 100m Semi FinalsBolt and his extra 10% - Photo BBC.

Put this information into a biomechanics formula, and a woman to drive a golf ball 200-metres must apply 80-90% of her muscle force, while a man will use just 60% of his.

Or if you like, the woman is working 30% harder to get the ball there, than what the man is.

Grabbing the above biomechanics and apply it to surfing while also taking into account the differences in the physiology of men Vs women where men have larger hearts, greater blood volume, more red blood cells and a greater lung capacity … and our girls are working up twice as hard to paddle around a line up, duckdive a wave and finish a turn compared to what the men are.

So why, are we financially rewarding men to the tune of 2:1 over the women, when they are doing exactly half the amount of work?

The right thing to do isn’t to just pay the girls the same as the men, but to pay them more, because science (and Surfing Life) says so …

