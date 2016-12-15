5 Talking points from Day 1 of the Billabong Pipe Masters

With energy at full bar, Julian splatters the lip into a million pieces.

John John might not win 11 World Titles, but make no mistake he is going to dominate world surfing like no human has before. JJF has been widely regarded as the best surfer in the world for at least the last three years. His problem was in his heats he would surf and he would compete hard, but he lacked the nous required to win critical heats. Now he has – thanks largely to Bede – sharpened that particular sword, health prevailing, no one is going to touch him for the next decade.

He effortlessly racked up the highest heat score by more than a point and a half from his nearest rival, and for most of the heat looked like someone who was giving the bare minimum, surfing well within himself.

Julian Wilson is rested and hungry like a fox. Well, we're not sure how hungry your average fox even is, but we are sure Julian is much hungrier than them! Rather than compete on the Triple Crown this past month, Julian came home, surfed some and charged his batteries away from the contest singlet scene. It worked. He was full of energy and controlled his heat from start to finish. In the rights of Backdoor if he’s not in the final, it would be a bit of an upset.

Bede exorcised demons, well kind of not really. This was more like lumpy Burleigh than it was Pipeline. If the swell picks up and Bede is still alive in the event, we dare say that’s when his real mental hurdle will need to be cleared. And make no mistake he will clear it, but it will be with a clenched bum.

Steph is still the best female surfer on the planet. While Steph’s career trajectory seems to be diametrically opposed from John John’s, whereby she is free surfing out of this world, but not stringing solid heats together at events … she proved today at Pipe she is still the Queen. She stylishly combo’d Tyler and Carissa, who between them all, own the last 10 Women’s world titles. Yeah, you read that right. The last 10!

Steph crushes one off the top on her way to combo'ing Tyler and Carissa in a dominating performance

The swell forecast looks plum average moving forward. There’s swell coming but with it are also some mad onshores. With all the sand on the reef favouring backdoor and large unruly masses of Pacific Ocean dropping down onto said sand … We here at the Surfing Life hamster wheel are betting our bosses house that John John wins this thing with daylight second. With our winnings you will find us in the Bahamas spear fishing for Lobster while wearing expensive watches.

Here’s an artist’s impression of us:

Surfing Life contributor living the high life in the Bahamas. Note the fancy timepiece!

Billabong Pipe Masters Round 1 Results:

Heat 1: Julian Wilson (AUS) 15.07, Wiggolly Dantas (BRA) 8.60, Ryan Callinan (AUS) 8.50

Heat 2: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 11.40, Kolohe Andino (USA) 9.33, Bede Durbidge (AUS) 5.40

Heat 3: Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 13.34, Frederico Morais (PRT) 13.27, Nat Young (USA) 12.40

Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 12.60, Keanu Asing (HAW) 10.83, Finn McGill (HAW) 10.50

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.10, Kanoa Igarashi (USA) 11.24, Bruce Irons (HAW) 3.40

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW) 16.66, Jadson Andre (BRA) 10.27, Gavin Beschen (HAW) 7.84

Heat 7: Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 11.27, Adriano de Souza (BRA) 10.54, Conner Coffin (USA) 10.27

Heat 8: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 9.00, Stuart Kennedy (AUS) 9.00, Joel Parkinson (AUS) 8.77

Heat 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 12.34, Josh Kerr (AUS) 12.03, Adam Melling (AUS) 9.37

Heat 10: Kelly Slater (USA) 12.70, Kai Otton (AUS) 11.90, Caio Ibelli (BRA) 11.50

Heat 11: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 10.50, Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 10.20, Jack Freestone (AUS) 9.07

Heat 12: Michel Bourez (PYF) 14.24, Adrian Buchan (AUS) 14.23, Davey Cathels (AUS) 13.23

Billabong Pipe Masters Round 2 Match-Ups:

Heat 1: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Gavin Beschen (HAW)

Heat 2: Adriano de Souza (BRA) vs. Bruce Irons (HAW)

Heat 3: Joel Parkinson (AUS) vs. Finn McGill (HAW)

Heat 4: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) vs. Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 5: Adrian Buchan (AUS) vs. Bede Durbidge (AUS)

Heat 6: Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)

Heat 7: Josh Kerr (AUS) vs. Adam Melling (AUS)

Heat 8: Stuart Kennedy (AUS) vs. Kai Otton (AUS)

Heat 9: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)

Heat 10: Wiggolly Dantas (BRA) vs. Davey Cathels (AUS)

Heat 11: Nat Young (USA) vs. Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 12: Keanu Asing (HAW) vs. Kanoa Igarashi (USA)

Women’s Pipe Invitational Results:

1 - Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 17.00

2 - Tyler Wright (AUS) 10.00

3 - Carissa Moore (HAW) 7.23