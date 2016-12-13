16-year-old Finn McGill just won the Pipeline Invitational!

Last year it was 17-year-old Aussie Jack Robinson who stunned the field to win a spot in the Pipe Masters, this time around it is another teenage sensation who has surprised many by taking the title.

16-year-old North Shore local Finn McGill surfed beyond his years to take out the Pipeline Invitational and score himself a spot in the main event after defeating Gavin Beschen, Joshua Moniz and Victor Bernado in the final.

"I've been wanting to come here since I was three years old," an exhilarated McGill said after his win.

"I wen't to school across the street and always used to look up scores with my friends in class. I can't even speak right now I'm so stoked!"

It is the second straight year that a teenager has won the event, with McGill following in the footsteps of Jack Robinson.

Robinson looked on course to receive another Pipe call up when he cruised through to the semi final of the event, however the West Australian native struggled to find waves in his heat and was knocked out.

McGill was on fire throughout the event and dominated the final after finding two of the best waves of the heat with a 5.33 and 8.60.

Meanwhile, one of the oldest surfers in the contest, 40-year-old Gavin Beschen, also secured his spot in the Pipe Masters after finishing in second place with a total of 6.10.

Beschen will take on 2016 world champion John John Florence and Brazil's Jadson Andre in round one while McGill will meet with Jordy Smith and Keanu Asing.

Bruce Irons has received a call up to the main event as an injury replacement for Matt Banting and will take on Gabriel Medina and Kanoa Igarashi in round one.

Portugal's Frederico Morais will also compete as an injury replacement, taking on Matt Wilkinson and Nat Young in his round one heat.