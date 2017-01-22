Here at the surfing life offices, we meet supremely talented people with a mix of awe and loathing.

On one hand check out this hot little edit of stunning West Australian coastline with some scorching hot waves. We love it. On the other hand, when you learn that it’s made by an 18-year old straight outta high school, and this was their first ever “surfing” video … we hate them for being so bloody talented that they could just whip this together as a first attempt. This kid has a bright future!

Video: Meagan Williams