Da Hui Backdoor Challenge which was won by Koa Rothman on the weekend, was not without its drama. Kalani Chapman had to be resuscitated on the beach by lifeguards after being knocked unconscious when he hit his head on his surfboard.

Earlier, a young mum and her toddler son, were nearly swept out to sea as the hulking N/NW swell surged up the beach and devoured spectators.

