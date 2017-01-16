My Saturday Morning

For lots of us, surfing is a life long pursuit and a lifestyle more than it is a sport, or a hobby. We live and breathe it, and once it’s in our blood. It’s not coming out. Ever.

Case in point here with Mikey DeTemple, a New York surfer and filmmaker. You gots to be committed – and quite possibly a little insane – to be a hardcore surfer in New York City winters. You have to drop everything if there’s waves and long drives on icy roads just to take you Oceanside where you are then greeted by snow-strewed sand and frigid waters.

Mikey takes it one step further however. He was born to parents who surfed but without the electric wiring in his heart, so he had to fitted with a pacemaker. Six brutal times! But it'll take more than that to stop him from getting his steeze on!

So all of you, be like Mike, and just do it!

Video from http://furthermore.equinox.com/home4