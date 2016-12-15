Saca - A Tiago Pires Film

Thursday, 15 December 2016

As Tiago Pires inched towards retirement, he approached his good friend, Julio Adler and asked him to make him a tribute movie about his career. Julio ran a million fricken’ miles away from that idea and, instead delivers a gripping and all encompassing documentary.

Tiago is one of the few surfers to ever have an overall winning record over Slater for the duration of his career. Former and current pro surfers and Football stars and even celebrities all line up to talk about Tiago and general tour life in this intriguing full length film. The add on cast alone is a wonderful testament to not just Tiago and his surfing, but also who he is as a person.

The documentary also delves deep into the psyche of a professional athlete when they are confronted with age and declining performance. That telling point every athlete endures when they must make the transition into the after life of competitor, into just another person on the planet. 

 

Stay tuned to Surfing Life for the full release date details. 

