This film is a key piece of big wave surfing history. Pe’ahi was out of control, the brotherly love and Aloha had gotten lost in a mess of 2-stroke exhaust fumes and jet ski teams.

… enter three Brazilian hellmen - Danilo Couto, Marcio Freire and Yuri Soledade who went about proving to everyone that maxing Jaws could be paddled.

This documentary is their story and the full length film is available on iTunes and would make one helluva Xmas present for the surfer in your life!