Take a rare glimpse into Andy Irons' Garage

Andy Irons was, and remains, one of the greatest talents surfing has ever known.

In this very special episode of Board Tales, we take a look inside the 3x World Champ’s garage, which over the course of his life became a storage place for his prized possessions and memorabilia.

Trophies, personal photos and, of course, countless iconic boards are just a few of the items inside that Andy’s close friend Joel Parkinson, wife Lyndie Irons and brother Bruce Irons discover and share with us as they tell stories from Andy’s legendary life and career.