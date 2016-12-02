This short film shows why Russell Bierke is the future of big wave surfing

When us normal folk see massive walls of water, or thick heaving lips, we see terror. Russ Bierke sees a challenge.

There is no denying that Russ is pushing the boundaries of big wave riding around the world. And at just 18 years old, he still has a long way to go.

This amazing short film, courtesy of O'Neill, highlights just how talented - and crazy - Mr Bierke is.

Bezerke features insight from Russell’s father, and also includes scenes from eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater who shared a special session in Southern Australia with Russell when he was fifteen. Bezerke documents Russell’s phenomenal Cape Fear event win and his thoughts on the future of big wave surfing.

Make some tea and settle in, this one is worth watching to the very end.

WANT MORE? Russell Bierke will feature in our next edition, the SURFERS issue. Hitting the stands on December 15. Subscribe now and get it earlier, delivered straight to your door!