This short film shows why Russell Bierke is the future of big wave surfing

Friday, 02 December 2016

Bezerke from O'Neill on Vimeo.

When us normal folk see massive walls of water, or thick heaving lips, we see terror. Russ Bierke sees a challenge.

There is no denying that Russ is pushing the boundaries of big wave riding around the world. And at just 18 years old, he still has a long way to go.

This amazing short film, courtesy of O'Neill, highlights just how talented - and crazy - Mr Bierke is.

Bezerke features insight from Russell’s father, and also includes scenes from eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater who shared a special session in Southern Australia with Russell when he was fifteen. Bezerke documents Russell’s phenomenal Cape Fear event win and his thoughts on the future of big wave surfing.

Make some tea and settle in, this one is worth watching to the very end.

WANT MORE? Russell Bierke will feature in our next edition, the SURFERS issue. Hitting the stands on December 15. Subscribe now and get it earlier, delivered straight to your door!

Tags

Related

  • Surfing Life Issue 334 - the SURFERS issue - is on sale now!

    The heroes, weirdos, prodigies and trailblazers tell it in their own words.

    more »

  • Take a rare glimpse into Andy Irons' Garage

    Parko, Bruce, and wife Lyndie  share with us as they tell stories from Andy’s...

    more »

  • Kelly Slater to retire

    Goodbye to the GOAT?

    more »

  • The Untold Story of Andy Irons

    The true story of how surfing lost one of its heroes.

    more »

  • Kelly Slater does a live Q and A with his fans on Facebook

    Talks wave pools, retirement, and hurricanes.

    more »

  • Opinion: Bring back the mongrel!

    What will be surfing's next great rivalry?

    more »

  • Five things we know after the opening rounds of the Tahiti Pro

    What you need to know going into the second half of the contest.

    more »

  • Billabong Pro Tahiti Form Guide

    Who will be crowned the king of Tahiti in 2016?

    more »

  • Tahiti warm up with Brother Andino and Friends

    Putting in the hard work before the main event

    more »
back to top
Surfing Life #334

Find your nearest copy
Buy this issue online
Digital issue download
Subscribe now

facebook icon instagram icon twitter-btn rss-btn

Get the latest surfing news and photos, swell forecasts, competitions and hilarious trivia delivered to your inbox.



 