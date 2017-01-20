Wiping Out in Gerroa.

Friday, 20 January 2017

Jamie Spence shaped this little wizard of a board, and was catching all kinds of waves to see in the New Year at his local in Gerroa.

The waves were perfect little peelers and Jamie and his wife were down at the beach taking turns to surf and look after their 11-month old baby. Jamie picks up the story, "I built this board about six months ago, and used all 6oz (glass) so it's not exactly a soft board to go head butting the rail with."

image01Summer waves, Jamie's got it sorted.

 

On Jamie’s last wave – a double up – back to the beach for a changeover with his wife, he did the normal kick the board out in front and cannon ball into the wave and pop out the back unscathed, trick.

“I Felt the leg rope pulling and facing the beach (coz I was getting out) ... when the leggy went loose I stopped covering my head and did a little breast stroke to get to the surface. That was when I felt a massive hit to the forehead. When I came up and opened my eyes … there was blood everywhere.”

 

image2In forensics classes, we call this exhibit A. How's the hair? 

 

Jamie continues, “the board had popped back through the wave on the surface fins up (luckily). I still had to paddle in and then left a blood trail all up the beach. It looked like someone had been murdered.”

There were lady's pointing at me and coving their kids eyes. In my head I thought it was only like a cm long. Told my wife she could go out for her paddle now and her and her girlfriends said "not a chance... Your going to hospital!"

 

image3It's just a flesh wound!

 

Now 5 stitches, a ton of glue and a heap of mates cracking Harry potter jokes later … it's pretty much all healed up.

Did you learn anything from this Jamie?

“Yeah, 10am January 1st is a shit time to be in emergency. Haha”.  

 

image4If Surfing Life were the doctors we would have shaved an eyebrow off, just for good measure.

