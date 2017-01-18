Largest Surfer’s Ear Study Needs Your Help!

Surgeons will make an incision behind your ear, pull the ear back, then insert a drill or chisel into your ear canal and remove the offending piece of bone. Healing time is anywhere from 6-12 weeks (out of the water), and it’s said the only thing more painful than 12-weeks out of the water, is the surgery itself.

Surfing Life breaks into a cold, hard sweat just typing that opening paragraph, but that is a reality for many surfers, especially all of our cold water brothers and sisters out there. It’s estimated around 78% of male surfers and 65% of females who surf in or are from Victoria have some degree of surfer’s ear.

Can the warm water barrels of Kirra cause Surfer's Ear? Photo: LVH

While the effect of surfer’s ear is known in colder climates, research is yet to determine how surfer’s ear effects surfers in warmer climates. Warmer climates like the Gold Coast for example. But the hope is, that all that is about to change.

Vini Simas is a surfer and a doctor and he’s currently conducting the largest surfer’s ear study ever undertaken, at Bond University on the Gold Coast, and he needs our help.

Photo: Gold Coast Bulletin

He is hoping to examine at least 100 surfer’s ears free of charge and gauge if they have surfers ear, and to what extent. So if you’ve surfed on the Gold Coast for the last five years concurrently, Vini wants to have a peep in your ears!

This critical research is needed to develop alternative therapies to this pretty heavy and invasive condition. Currently by far, the best medicine here is preventative. If you have surfer’s ear, you can actually halt its progress and the need for gnarly surgery by keeping your ear canal warm and dry with blue-tac or ear plugs while you surf.

Doctors are on the cusp of making breakthroughs in the treatment of surfer’s ear and hopefully one day no one ever needs to have their ear canals chiselled out again. But none of this is possible without doctors like Vini Simas doing all the hard work and research first.

If you’re interested in joining this FREE study, contact Vini on:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mobile: 0405 617 133

And you can read more about Vini’s research program on his Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/WaterBasedResearchUnit/?pnref=lhc