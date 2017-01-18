Largest Surfer’s Ear Study Needs Your Help!

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

Surgeons will make an incision behind your ear, pull the ear back, then insert a drill or chisel into your ear canal and remove the offending piece of bone. Healing time is anywhere from 6-12 weeks (out of the water), and it’s said the only thing more painful than 12-weeks out of the water, is the surgery itself.

Surfing Life breaks into a cold, hard sweat just typing that opening paragraph, but that is a reality for many surfers, especially all of our cold water brothers and sisters out there. It’s estimated around 78% of male surfers and 65% of females who surf in or are from Victoria have some degree of surfer’s ear.

IMG 8919Can the warm water barrels of Kirra cause Surfer's Ear? Photo: LVH

 

While the effect of surfer’s ear is known in colder climates, research is yet to determine how surfer’s ear effects surfers in warmer climates. Warmer climates like the Gold Coast for example. But the hope is, that all that is about to change.

Vini Simas is a surfer and a doctor and he’s currently conducting the largest surfer’s ear study ever undertaken, at Bond University on the Gold Coast, and he needs our help.

vinisimas gcbulletinPhoto: Gold Coast Bulletin

 

He is hoping to examine at least 100 surfer’s ears free of charge and gauge if they have surfers ear, and to what extent. So if you’ve surfed on the Gold Coast for the last five years concurrently, Vini wants to have a peep in your ears!

This critical research is needed to develop alternative therapies to this pretty heavy and invasive condition. Currently by far, the best medicine here is preventative. If you have surfer’s ear, you can actually halt its progress and the need for gnarly surgery by keeping your ear canal warm and dry with blue-tac or ear plugs while you surf.

Doctors are on the cusp of making breakthroughs in the treatment of surfer’s ear and hopefully one day no one ever needs to have their ear canals chiselled out again. But none of this is possible without doctors like Vini Simas doing all the hard work and research first.

If you’re interested in joining this FREE study, contact Vini on:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mobile: 0405 617 133

And you can read more about Vini’s research program on his Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/WaterBasedResearchUnit/?pnref=lhc

 

Surfers ear flyer

Surfing Life's Wetsuit Guide »

Tags

Related

  • Sam Hammer – Frozen.

    There's no such thing as a winter wonderland for surfers.

    more »

  • My Saturday Morning

    Next time you think about flagging the early session, think of Mikey DeTemple, and get your...

    more »

  • Burleigh Single Fin – Parko

    Catch each ride of Joel's in the Burleigh Single fin final.

    more »

  • Ones to Watch - 2017

    The first of a new Surfing Life series for 2017, where we look at people in surfing. This week,...

    more »

  • In Between Giants - Albee Layer

    For a guy widely known as one of the best air guys getting around, he also shows the cajones...

    more »

  • The Six Most Interesting Surfers in 2017.

    more »

  • Is Ethan Ewing Australia's surfing future?

    Who's out and who's in. Looking at WSL season 2017 through decidely Australian glasses

    more »

  • the Shine

    In the leanest year on memory for waves up north, somehow the best swell to ever hit the Sunshine...

    more »

  • Splashing

    Sunshine Coast's Kai Hing throws his hat into the ring for best 2016 edit.

    more »
back to top
Surfing Life #334

Find your nearest copy
Buy this issue online
Digital issue download
Subscribe now

facebook icon instagram icon twitter-btn rss-btn

Get the latest surfing news and photos, swell forecasts, competitions and hilarious trivia delivered to your inbox.



 