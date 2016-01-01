Sketch

Outline your artwork first with a pencil. Keep an eraser handy if you want, but this is just a rough sketch so there's no need for precision just yet, the paint will cover the sketch completely. Step back every now and then for a different perspective to make sure your artwork and positioning is looking the way you want it.

Louis began the outline with a colouring in pencil, which snapped in about half a second. Without a sharpener or another pencil nearby, he went straight to Posca. When you're as good as Louis is, I'm sure you can skip the pencil stage from time to time.